Huntington Bank announces $6B plan to help businesses emphasizing those owned by minorities, vets

Huntington Bank announced a five-year, $5 billion plan to help businesses and consumers. It called Huntington's Community Plan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Sandy Pierce, the director of private banking for Huntington, broke news of the plan Tuesday.

And part of the Huntington's commitment is to provide capital especially to businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans.

Not only will businesses benefit but the money will be used for affordable housing and homeownership, especially for first-time homebuyers to create generational wealth through homeownership.

And looking forward, Huntington is investing in Michigan's community efforts related to entrepreneurship, job training and financial education.

