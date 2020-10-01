Huntington Woods woman arrested for crash that killed Cranbrook football coach

A woman suspected of drunk driving when she rear-ended a local high school football coach killing him was arrested and taken into custody by Pleasant Ridge police late Wednesday night.

The crash caused a four-car accident on the 10 Mile Service Drive near Woodward Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Ben Jones, the head coach of Cranbrook Kingswood's football team died as a result.

The fatal accident occurred on Aug. 19. around 6 p.m.

According to police, the driver struck Jones so hard from behind it pushed him into two other vehicles in front of him. Officers that arrived on the scene were unsuccessful reviving him by performing CPR. He was pronounced dead at Royal Oak Beaumont.

Jones was known as someone who had a positive impact on all kids he coached.

The suspect has only been identified as a 51-year-old woman from Huntington Woods.

A toxicology report from the incident indicated the woman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

She's expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday.