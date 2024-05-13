Hutch's Jewelry murder: Trial set to begin for attorney accused of plotting crime

article

Trial is slated to begin Monday for an attorney accused of plotting the murder of well-known jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson.

Marco Bisbikis is one of five people charged in connection with the Oak Park jeweler's 2022 murder. Bisbikis is facing homicide, assault with intent to murder, and weapons charges.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin against Bisbikis, though his defense did submit a motion to adjourn the case on Friday. As of Monday morning, the court has not responded to that motion.

Bisbikis, 38, and Angelo Raptoplous, 33, are accused of hiring Roy Larry, 45, to murder both the jeweler and his wife Marisa.

Roy was brought into the plot by his cousin Darnell Larry, who was an acquaintance Raptoplous. He secured a plea deal with the prosecutor's office and agreed to testify against the other three suspects.

Related article

On June 1, 2022, authorities say Dan and Marisa were in Dan's SUV when Roy started shooting. Dan was hit and killed, while Marisa wasn't struck.

Bisbikis is accused of orchestrating the murder after allegedly writing himself into Dan's will. He and Raptoplous allegedly instructed both Darnell and his cousin Roy Larry about the vehicle they should be looking out for.

Darnell Larry testified that he came to know Bisbikis after getting out of prison in 2016. The attorney had helped him in regard to a dispute with a former landlord at the time and the two maintained a relationship in the years ahead.

He first met Raptoplous when the two began working at a marijuana grow operation, which was located in Grass Lake where he cared for cannabis plants before assisting in the distribution. He left the operation in 2021 and continued doing odd jobs. In early 2022, Darnell learned of the plot.

In the months that would follow, Darnell testified he was under pressure to carry out the murder. A short time later, he would meet up with his cousin Roy after attending their uncle's funeral. Darnell also said the original plan was to run the Hutchinsons off the road.