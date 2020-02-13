I-75 southbound traffic closed after semi rollover near Rouge River bridge
DETROIT - Southbound traffic near the Rouge River bridge is blocked and not going anywhere.
Around 2:30 p.m., Michigan State Police tweeted a photo of a semi-truck that had rolled over near the bridge.
MSP also recommended anyone driving northbound to anticipate traffic as well.
The bridge is near the southern edge of Detroit, connecting drivers between the city and River Rouge.
Check back with FOX 2 later for more details.