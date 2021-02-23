I-96 reopened after freeway shooting, preventing ice dams on your home, covid-tainted lung transplant kills 1

A crazy scene unfolded on a freeway in west Detroit that has resulted in three people dead, including two by gunfire.

Michigan State Police had the I-96 expressway closed for several hours Monday night and Tuesday morning to investigate an alleged shooting that quickly became a traffic crash as well.

State police were first called to the area of I-96 and Schaefer around 10:10 p.m. after receiving calls of two cars shooting at each other.

Police said the male driver and a female passenger in the same vehicle both died after being shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was transported to the hospital and later declared dead.

The suspect from a separate vehicle fled on foot, police said.

However, when the driver had jumped the median wall, he was struck by a separate non-involved vehicle and killed. The non-involved driver was not hurt.

Police don't have a motive that resulted in the wild scene unfolding.

Law enforcement shut the road down to canvass the scene for evidence and speak with witnesses. A press release advised drivers to avoid the area and use local lanes only.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were reopened around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Semi-truck hauling cows crashes on freeway

It wasn't just I-96 that saw closures due to issues of public safety on Monday. Around 4 p.m., a semi-truck carrying 38 cows tipped over while driving on the ramp from I-94 to I-75.

A massive cleanup effort was undertaken for hours as first responders had to handle the cargo with extra care. Some of the cows would have to be euthanized due to their injuries sustained during the crash.

Michigan State Police had to cut a second hole into the tipped-over trailer to get the rest of the cows out after initial attempts failed. All were moved into a new trailer.

"Once the live cows are moved they will be able to get the damaged trailer up right and towed from the scene," tweeted state police. As of 6 a.m., the freeway remained blocked.

A family looks for justice after a son's murder 34 years later

Rudy Mark III was at a home on Detroit's northwest side on May 6, 1987, when two men ran into the home and started shooting. Two teenage boys including Mark were killed.

For 34 years his mom, Paulette Benton, has waited for some justice - some movement in a case that disappeared as soon as it started.

The family has turned to Crime Stoppers, requesting anyone with knowledge about the murder so many years ago to step forward. The agency has put up a $2,500 cash reward for information that would solve the case.

"They came in and they killed my brother and another classmate," said Yvette Mark, his sister. "It's been 34 years - your time ran out."

Ice Dams: how they form and how to prevent them

You've seen the blockages if they're not already clogging your own gutters - massive icicles weighing down the sides of your house. Sure they're pretty, but they could also be a precursor to a much bigger problem.

All that ice is known to rip off gutters, loosen shingles, cause water to leak in your house, and even tear a hole inside the exterior.

Ice dams form when heat inside your home enters the attic and melts the snow. As the water drips down your roof, it re-freezes as it reaches the colder eaves (the part of the roof that overhangs your wall).

"They develop because of the architecture of the home, ventilation, as well as insulation and heat loss that is escaping into the attic," said Mike Giacalone, service manager for Butcher & Butcher Construction in Rochester.

Everything you'll need to know about fixing this mid-to-late winter problem can be found here.

Woman dies after receiving coronavirus-tainted lungs during transplant

Medical researchers from the University of Michigan Medical School say a woman died last fall from COVID-19 after receiving a coronavirus-tainted double-lung transplant.

The donor was a woman who doctors said suffered a severe brain injury in an automobile accident, according to a report published in the American Journal of Transplantation.

The donor reportedly showed no signs of COVID-19 and initially tested negative for the virus.

But researchers said the recipient’s health declined three days after receiving the new lungs. Samples of the lungs after the recipient’s death tested positive for the novel coronavirus and a surgeon who handled the donor’s lungs became infected with the virus but later recovered.

What else we're watching

tapping Ford Field as a regional vaccination center as the state prepares for an increased rollout of vaccines in the coming months. FEMA might beas a regional vaccination center as the state prepares for an increased rollout of vaccines in the coming months. stop using its tribe's name for its SUV. The chief of Cherokee Nation has asked Jeep tofor its SUV. Wayne State has issued letters of nonrenewal to 80 instructors after decisions to cut staff. However, the vast majority of lecturers are expected to be hired back. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is assessing the damage caused by a sinkhole on Goddard near Dearing Street. The hole opened up after an underground pipe that had sprung several leaks. The pretrial for the Flint Water Crisis will begin Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Both former Gov. Rick Snyder and Howard Croft face misdemeanor charges while others face felony charges.

If yesterday felt warm in a not-as-cold-as-before way, then prepare to bust out the shorts Tuesday. Temperatures are going to climb up to 41 degrees by late afternoon. We'll be near these temperatures for the next few days.

Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman’s wife arrested at Dulles International Airport

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who is the wife of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, was arrested Monday in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Aispuro, 31, was arrested at Dulles International Airport. She will make her initial appearance in federal court in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via video conference on Tuesday.

Court documents show that Aispuro is charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for importation into the U.S.

She is also alleged to have conspired with others to assist "El Chapo" in his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico.

According to the Department of Justice, Aispuro is alleged to have engaged in planning yet another prison escape with others prior to "El Chapo’s" extradition to the U.S. in January 2017 after he was re-arrested in Mexico in January 2016.