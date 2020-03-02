Independece Bank, 8th largest black owned bank in the country

Capping off the celebration of Black History, a look at one of the largest black owned banks in America, headquartered right here in Detroit.

First Independence Bank was founded in 1970, one of only a few left in the Country.

It’s founding and preservation - a reflection of the economic state of black America.

Out of the ashes of rioting during the 1967 tumult came the idea for a black owned bank in Detroit.



Congressman Charles Diggs at the time organized a business development organization, to strategically bolster housing, education…,commercial banking . one of the banks chief organizers, Dr. karl gregory

Berry Gordy Sr. the motwon music mogals father , one of the many big black names and big time black investors in first independence headquartered in detroit,according to black enterprise -,oday the 8th largest african american owned bank in america

Dimitrius Hutcherson,an ececutive VP Chied Adminstrative Officer and Chief Technology Officer for First Independence Bank, understands how that legacy can empower in a real way.

The brooking institution reports the net worth of a typical white family is nearly 10 times greather than that of a black family, reflecting the think tank says “the effects of accumulated inequality and discrimination… as well as differences in power and opportunity that can be traced back to this nation’s inception,some metrics paint a bleak picture.

Independence survived 50 years.