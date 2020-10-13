Insulting political flyer leads to Grosse Pointe school board uproar, censure

Campaign ads in the newspaper or mailed postcards in the Grosse Pointes are commonplace as an election draws near.

But some on the Grosse Pointe Board of Education say they go too far - leading to a censure of a school board member Monday.

“The ad talked about our principals being incompetent - our high school principals and an athletic director,” said Margaret Weertz, school board president.

The ads in question were paid for by a 501 C3, but current board member Cindy Pangborn seems to be the one taking the brunt.. even though she denies having anything to do with the ad.

“Where is the proof of this, isn't this going to be discussed," said Amed Ismail, school board candidate

"We will be discussing it when we vote," said a school board member.

Advertisement

"So you are going to provide the proof. Don't you think it would have been proper to prepare that ahead of time for the public?" he said.

“To have an ad like that placed in the paper is so awful," said Judy Gafa, school board member.

"This was a sad day for Grosse Pointe schools," said Weertz. "I don't take any pleasure in having to do this. We have employees that we must not involve in name-calling in the newspaper. We won’t stand for it, I won't stand for it."

Accountability would come with a motion by the board to censure Pangborn - something she wanted an explanation about.

"Explain to me what action will be taken if I am censured if any," she said.

“The action is you will be censured on the record, it would mean disciplined by the board," Weertz said.

“So I will be embarrassed," Pangborn said.

It was a move her attorney said would be a mistake.

“If you were to do that. you would bring dishonor not only to yourselves but the school board," said attorney Michael Schwartz.

Three board members cited the fact that Pangborn allowed the people behind the ad to use her picture and they argued that gave consent to the content and she was censured by the board.

In the end, the only no vote came from Pangborn herself, however, voters will have the final say on the impact come election day.