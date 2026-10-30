Four more indicted for allegedly conspiring to threaten Jewish community in Michigan

The Brief Four more people have been charged in connection with threats made against the Jewish community. The federal government has obtained indictments against 12 individuals for an alleged conspiracy to intimidate organizations, members of the University of Michigan, and other businesses. Two of the newly-indicted defendants are in custody, while two others are missing.



Four more people have been charged in connection with conspiring to threaten and intimidate Jewish organizations, businesses, and leadership at the University of Michigan.

After eight people were charged in federal court over the summer for a string of allegations, including coordinated threats, intimidation, vandalism, and property damage, the DOJ announced on Friday it had indicted four more people.

Two of the defendants are in custody and are expected in court on Friday.

'Sprawling Conspiracy'

What we know:

Those named in the latest indictment are accused of attempting to terrorize the Jewish community and government officials, the U.S. Attorney said in a news release.

Henry David MacKeen-Shapiro, 23

Aaron Hunter Vonbargen, 25

Joseph Mark Fisher, 23

Srishti Tarana Sharma, 23

MacKeen-Shapiro and Vonbargen have already been arrested and are expected to be arraigned in federal court on Friday.

Fisher and Sharma are not in custody.

"Those who believe they can threaten families, hide behind a group, and avoid accountability should think again. Justice will find you," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "These additional charges reflect the continued work of FBI Detroit and the many local, state, and federal agencies supporting this investigation"

The backstory:

In the wake of terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas in 2023, which was followed by a military campaign into Gaza and the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, the defendants sought to intimidate the University of Michigan and other companies into severing their affiliation with Israel, the DOJ said.

Conspirators threatened individuals and institutions, gradually escalating their campaign by using social media, vandalism, and property damage.

"Their criminal activity included spray painting threats, breaking windows, and throwing glass jars filled with noxious chemicals into family homes. The conspirators also marked victims’ homes and workplaces with symbols associated with Hamas, including red handprints and red inverted triangles – a symbol used by Hamas to mark targets for death," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The attacks were then shared on social media with warnings of additional threats.

Among those targeted include:

Jewish Federation of Detroit

Two UM Regents and other UM Leadership

UM police lieutenant

UM student

Two businesses with perceived ties to Israel.

Related article

Witness intimidation

Zoom out:

In June 2026, eight people were charged by the justice department after the FBI carried out raids in Ypsilanti.

An indictment passed up by a grand jury named eight people:

Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, Canton, 23

Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim, Ann Arbor, 21

Paige Elizabeth Feyock, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 26

Ahmet Kerem Korkaya, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 28

Jonathan Hongru Zou, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 22

Alexander Matthew Sepulveda, Chicago, Illinois, 23

Mariam Muhammed Odeh, Dearborn, 24

Colin Hunter Weger, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 24