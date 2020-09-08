Joe Biden delivering remarks from Warren Wednesday afternoon

Both presidential candidates are making stops and hosting events in Michigan this week. Joe Biden is first on the agenda with a stop in Warren on Wednesday, September 9.

During his visit, he'll deliver remarks on his plan to ensure the future is Made in America by all of America's workers.

FOX 2 will stream his remarks live when they are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. You can watch live in the video player below or by clicking here.

It wasn't immediately made known where he'll be delivering his remarks from in Warren.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 10, President Trump will make remarks at an airport hanger in Freeland, Mich. at 7 p.m.

The event is free but you must register for tickets online.