Joe Biden delivering remarks on 'Made in America' plan Wednesday afternoon in Warren

Both presidential candidates are making stops and hosting events in Michigan this week. Joe Biden is first on the agenda with a stop in Warren on Wednesday, September 9.

Biden is hoping to win back Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this fall. The three states traditionally make up what Democrats considered a "blue wall" protecting their electoral hopes. But Donald Trump's surprise wins in all three in 2016 helped him win the White House.

During his visit, he'll deliver remarks on his plan to ensure the future is Made in America by all of America's workers.

FOX 2 will stream his remarks live when they are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. You can watch live in the video player below or by clicking here.

Michigan, a traditionally Democratic state in elections past, went to President Donald Trump in 2016's election. It is considered one of the key battleground states in the run up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Democrats hope Biden's appeal to white working-class voters and an earlier start to campaigning in each state will help them avoid the mistakes Hillary Clinton made in 2016. Biden visited Michigan on Wednesday and spoke with autoworkers about his new plan focused on boosting American manufacturing.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, President Trump will make remarks at an airport hanger in Freeland, Mich. at 7 p.m.

The event is free but you must register for tickets online.