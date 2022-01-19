Jury selection begins in federal civil rights trial of 3 ex-Minneapolis officers in George Floyd's death

article

Jury selection begins Thursday morning in the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis Police Department officers facing charges for violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the deadly arrest on May 25, 2020.

Former MPD officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao face charges of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights outside of Cup Foods after failing to intervene as fellow officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, and not providing medical assistance as Floyd took his last breaths.

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng (left), Thomas Lane (center), and Tou Thao (right) have been charged in connection to George Floyd's death. (Hennepin County Jail)

The fourth ex-MPD officer, Derek Chauvin, has already pleaded guilty in the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson is hoping to seat an 18-person jury by the end of this week and start the trial on Monday, Jan. 24.

Who is expected in the courtroom?

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson

Former MPD officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao

Defense attorneys Robert Paule, Earl Gray and Thomas Plunkett

Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney's Office

Potential jurors

Court reporter

4 pool media reporters

Sketch artist

How many jurors will there be?

The court will seat a total of 18 jurors, which includes 12 who will deliberate and six alternates.

How long will jury selection take? How does it work?

Judge Magnuson hopes to seat the jury within one or two days, which would allow the trial to begin on Monday, Jan. 24.

In the federal court, the presiding judge will lead the process of selecting the jury. Several potential jurors from across the state have already been removed for cause, based on their responses in the extensive jury questionnaires, Magnuson explained in the pre-trial hearing on Jan. 11.

He further explained that 36 potential jurors will be brought into the courtroom as a group for questioning and selection – 18 will sit in the chairs in the jury box, the other 18 will sit in the gallery. If the prosecution and the defense has a question for a juror, it will be handed to the judge to ask. Groups of 36 will continue to come through for questioning one-by-one, until a full jury is seated.

The defense gets 10 peremptory strikes while the state gets six. Attorneys do not have to provide a reason for why they object the juror when using a peremptory challenge. Potential jurors can also be struck from the jury for cause, meaning there is a reason to believe the juror is unfit for a fair trial. There is no limit on the number of jurors who can be removed for cause.

Where is the federal trial taking place?

The trial is being held at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Paul.

Earlier this month, crews put up security fencing around the courthouse perimeter. Both Robert Street and Jackson Street between Kellogg Boulevard and 4th Street East until the trial is over, St. Paul Police said.

Can I watch a livestream this trial?

No. Federal courts do not allow cameras inside the courtroom. Unlike the livestreamed state trials of former police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, the trial will not be livestreamed.

The courthouse will be closed to the public during the trial, but reporters will be allowed to take notes and provide updates to the public by watching and observing a live video feed of the trial streamed into an overflow room in the building. A sketch artist will also provide visuals of the trial.

What are the differences between the state and federal charges?

The federal trial is taking place before the state trial, and focuses on if the officers violated George Floyd's civil rights under government authority, not so much about if they helped kill him.

Last May, a federal grand jury determined, in private, whether charges should be brought upon the officers. The grand jury alleged that Kueng and Thao were aware Chauvin was using unreasonable force, but "willfully failed to intervene" to stop it. The jury also indicted all three officers for failing to provide medical care to Floyd, resulting in his death.

Since the three former officers pleaded not guilty to the charges, a trial jury will decide whether they willfully violated Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 deadly arrest.

Additionally, the three former Minneapolis police officers are facing criminal charges in the state of Minnesota for aiding and abetting the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. That trial for that case is set to begin on June 13.

Why isn’t Derek Chauvin in this trial?

Derek Chauvin was charged alongside the former officers for violating George Floyd’s civil rights and would have been in the same trial after a federal judge’s ruling in November 2021. But last month, Chauvin pled guilty in this case, so he will no longer stand trial with the other officers.

Chauvin is currently serving his 22.5-year sentence for his state convictions, awaiting his sentencing in the federal case. Under the plea deal, Chauvin could be sentenced to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison to be served concurrently with his state sentence.

Death of George Floyd

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground outside Cup Foods at the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis and pressed his knee on his neck even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe. Two other Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, helped restrain Floyd, while a third officer, Tou Thao, held back bystanders and kept them from intervening in the over nine-minute-long restraint.

The death of George Floyd: A timeline of a chaotic, emotional week in Minneapolis

Kueng, Lane and Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their roles in Floyd’s death. Their state trial will take place in June 2022 after it was delayed to allow a federal case against all four officers, including Chauvin, to go forward. Last spring, a federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and Lane on charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his deadly arrest last year.

Floyd’s death sparked conversations about race and policing nationwide. As a result, the Justice Department has launched a sweeping civil investigation into the patterns and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.