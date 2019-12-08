Kids, 8 and 6, find 3 adults dead in Detroit home including mother, police suspect overdoses

Detroit Police are investigating multiple suspected overdose deaths at the same home on Detroit's east side Sunday where two kids found the four adults.

Police were first called to the home on Caldwell near Emerald Springs around 4 p.m. Sunday. The area is part of a subdivision of newer construction, just west of Mound Road and south of Charles Road.

According to police, two children, ages 8 and 6, found 3 men and 1 woman unresponsive inside the home. Police said the woman is the mother of one of the children.

When medics arrived, they were able to revive one of the men with Narcan. However, the other 2 men and the woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they all overdosed but did not specify what drug they overdosed on. The medical examiner will make the final determination for the cause of death.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Both children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and will likely be placed with family members. Child Protective Services is involved.

