I-95 Philadelphia collapse: Tanker fire causes overpass to fall; all lanes shut down for miles

Portions of Interstate 95 have collapsed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill and closing down parts of a major roadway.

All north and southbound lanes are closed for about 3 to 4 miles between Bridge Street and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say a tanker truck caught fire under the interstate near Cottman Avenue, causing the northbound overpass to collapse.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as smoke and flames billowed from beneath large slaps of concrete with emergency crews fighting the fire, bringing it under control around 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire, and if there are any injuries at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as city, state and federal crews continue an emergency response.

Officials say to expect delays as several surrounding streets are also closed at this time, and to use alternate routes to drive in and out of the city.

Philadelphia Water says there is no impact to drinking water quality for residents after the tanker leaked on the interstate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is coordinating with leaders in Philadelphia, New Jersey and the federal government amid major traffic concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.