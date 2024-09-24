Lawsuits filed against doctor for sex assault, recording patients in bathroom and disrobing

Two class action lawsuits have been filed against Dr. Zuhair Aejaz, accused of sexually assaulting and taking thousands of naked pictures and videos of patients.

"What we do know is that this was a very sick individual, a monster," said Attorney Parker Stinar.

Stinar represents the victims who at this time want to remain anonymous, because of the embarrassing nature of the allegations.



"He either on his person, or planted, various recording devices and took videos or photos of hundreds if not, thousands of individuals when they were naked, disrobing, or using the restrooms."

In August, the Rochester Hills doctor was charged with 10 felonies by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Aejaz remains in jail on a $2 million bond. But part of the civil suit involves the DMC, Sinai and Henry Ford Macomb.



"The hospitals, whether they directly employ or just grant privileges to this physician, have an obligation to their patients to provide safe, secure, and private medical care and treatment to these patients," said Stinar.

FOX 2: "Do you know what the doctor did with these videos and recordings?"

"At this point we don’t, but we are working with law enforcement to better understand that," the attorney said.

Henry Ford hospital said this about the lawsuit:

"We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement, who conducted a security assessment of our building — in addition to a sweep we conducted. No unauthorized cameras or recording devices were found in those sweeps. Beyond this, we cannot comment on pending litigation."

– Henry Ford Health

The Detroit Medical Center did not provide a response by the deadline of this report.

FOX 2: "So how much do you want from the lawsuit?"

"In 2014 Johns Hopkins had a similar event that resolved for $190 million," Stinar said.

Dr. Zuhair Aejaz



