Lions pick QB Hendon Hooker, to go with DB Brian Branch, TE Sam LaPorta for NFL Draft's Day 2

The Detroit Lions drafted quarterback Hendon Hooker from Tennessee in round three of the NFL Draft Friday.

Hooker passed for 3,100 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions before suffering an ACL injury that cut his season short.

The Lions traded up to the 45th pick in round two to select Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, after trading with the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday.

The Lions traded down from pick 55 in the second round and gave pick 194 in the sixth round to the Chiefs for pick 63, 122 (4th round), and 249 (7th round).

Then Detroit flipped picks 63 and 183 to the Broncos for picks 68 and 139.

Branch, listed at 5 feet 11 inches tall, 193 pounds, had 58 solo tackles last year, two interceptions, and three sacks. A first-team All-American, he can play slot corner or at safety.

In exchange for moving up four spots, the Lions sent pick 159 in the fifth round as well as pick 48 to Green Bay.

With the team's earlier pick, the Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta with pick 34.

LaPorta, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, and 249 pounds, was first-team all-Big Ten last season with 58 catches, 657 yards and one touchdown.

The last high tight end pick the Lions drafted was TJ Hockenson in 2019 in the first round. He was traded to the Vikings last season for a second-round pick this season.

Last night the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

