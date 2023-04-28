Lions select Alabama DB Brian Branch to go with tight end Sam LaPorta in round 2 of NFL Draft

article

The Detroit Lions traded up to the 45th pick in round two to select Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, after trading with the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday.

Branch, listed at 5 feet 11 inches tall, 193 pounds, had 58 solo tackles last year, two interceptions, and three sacks. A first-team All-American, he can play slot corner or at safety.

In exchange for moving up four spots, the Lions sent pick 159 in the fifth round as well as pick 48 to Green Bay.

With the team's earlier pick, the Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta with pick 34 with the first of three second-round picks.

LaPorta, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, and 249 pounds, was first-team all-Big Ten last season with 58 catches, 657 yards and one touchdown.

The last high tight end pick the Lions drafted was TJ Hockenson in 2019 in the first round. He was traded to the Vikings last season for a second-round pick this season.

The Lions will also be picking at no. 55 in the second round. The team has no third-round picks as of now.

Last night the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 19: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs with the ball after the catch during the second quarter of a college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Iowa Hawkeyes on November 19, 2022 at Huntington Expand

Stay with FOX 2 for more picks as they come in tonight.