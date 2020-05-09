Little Richard dead at 87

article

Rock legend and Georgia native Little Richard has died. He was 87.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the musician's son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the death, but told the magazine that the cause of death was unknown.

Known for his charismatic showmanship and dynamic music, Little Richard laid the foundation for rock and roll.

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1985: Little Richard circa 1985 in New York. (Photo by Images/Getty Images) Expand

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, Little Richard grew up in Macon, Georgia. His hits “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958, laid the foundation for Rock n' Roll and made the musician a household name. He would go on to influence several artists throughout the years, including The Beatles, Jimmy Hendrix, Prince and David Bowie.

Little Richard, studio portrait, USA, 1960. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)

Penniman was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its first group of inductees in 1986. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation.

Yoko Ono and Little Richard during Grand Opening of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, 1995 at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, OH, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

In 2015, Penniman received a Rhapsody & Rhythm Award from the National Museum of African American Music for his key role in the formation of popular music genres and helping to bring an end to the racial divide on the music charts and in concert in the mid-1950s changing American culture significantly.