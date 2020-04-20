LIVE: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Monday at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during Monday's briefing where she will update the state on how Michigan is responding to COVID-19.

Whitmer will speak at 3 p.m. and you can watch it fox2detroit.com/live or in the embed below.

The speech comes after Michigan reported it's fewest new cases in a single day since March 26. On Sunday, 633 new cases were reported with 83 new deaths. Health officials do warn that typically weekend totals are on average lower than totals during the weekdays.

Whitmer's speech is following a cadence of regular press conferences held by the governor and Khaldun on Monday afternoons.

During last Monday's press conference, Whitmer and Khaldun said cases were starting plateau but cautioned against reopening the state as it could be disastrous and set Michigan up for a resurgence in cases.

Michigan has been under a Stay Home, Stay Safe initiative since March 23 and it was extended to the end of April That extension also brought an increase of state restrictions on the previous order.

Advertisement

During a press conference on Friday, Whitmer said she would start releasing details about her plan to reopen the economy next week.

Whitmer said reopening the economy will be based on facts, science and the best medical advice the state can get. She said she plans to start putting information out by end of next week and more details the week after. The Stay Home, Stay Safe order expires at the end of April.

“Social distancing is still crucial. When we start returning to work, we will begin with low-risk sectors. As a state, we may re-engage our strategy by region, depending on what the data tells us,” Whitmer said.