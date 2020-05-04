LIVE: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold her typical Monday afternoon press conference from Lansing to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and will be joined by Michigan's Secretary of State and Human Services Chief Medical Executive.

Whitmer's office announced the 3 p.m. press conference in a press release Monday morning. She'll be joined by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19. You can watch it in the live player below or at fox2detroit.com/live

The governor is in a routine of speaking at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to give updates on how the state is responding to the crisis. From the virus to unemployment to the future of the state in general, Whitmer has touched on every topic as it relates to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The governor has come under fire in recent weeks after extending the Stay Home order through May 15 and then extending the state of emergency and disaster declaration through May 28th. Last Thursday, protesters, some armed, rallied in Lansing against the governor's orders.

Over the weekend, Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order that extends measures for consumers and employees by requiring customers to wear face masks in public enclosed spaces, dedicate two hours per week for vulnerable populations, and business must notify employees if a worker has tested positive for the virus.

“We must continue protecting the health and safety of both consumers and employees at our grocery stores and pharmacies, which we rely on more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Governor Whitmer said. “Michigan has begun flattening the COVID-19 curve, but we must not take our progress for granted and continue taking aggressive action to avoid further spread of this deadly disease.”

Also this weekend, Governor Whitmer told CNN that gun-toting protesters "depicted some of the worst racism" and "awful parts" of U.S. history.

This follows similar comments she made last week during her press conference regarding COVID-19 in Michigan. Gov. Whitmer said the scene was 'disturbing' and that "swastikas and confederate flags, nooses and automatic rifles do not represent who we are as Michiganders."

Earlier in the day on Friday, President Donald Trump said Whitmer suggested Whitmer needed to work with the protesters.

"These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

During her Friday briefing, Whitmer said the state is working to determine when it's safe to start to reengage and the decision is based on data on infection rates and medical results.