Macomb County bodybuilder to be sentenced for violent attack of girlfriend

A Macomb County man who pleaded no contest to the brutal beating of his girlfriend in 2018 is facing life in prison during his sentencing Wednesday for the brutal beating of his girlfriend inside their home in 2018.

Home surveillance video from the incident last year is disturbing to watch. It shows 36-year-old Paul Bashi hitting and stabbing his girlfriend several times, nearly killing her inside their Washington Township home.

Bashi was supposed to have been sentenced in October but it was delayed until the day before Thanksgiving.

Blashi's sentencing is expected to take place Wednesday morning. FOX 2 will stream it live on FOX 2 News Now.

His defense attorney, David Griem, blamed steroid abuse for the violent attack when Bashi allegedly kicked the woman more than 100 times in the July 2018 assault in their Washington County home. Authorities also said he also punched her 50 times, stabbed her two dozen times and hit her with a chair.

Bashi pleaded no contest to attempted murder, torture and illegal possessing steroids. The judge in the case accepted the plea on October 23rd.

A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

Bashi could face life in prison when sentenced Wednesday. He remains jailed on a $5 million bond right now.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is help. Call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224 or if you believe you are in danger use a safe computer or call 911. For resources in Michigan, click here.