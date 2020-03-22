Macomb County prosecutor charged with evidence tampering, embezzlement

The Michigan attorney general has charge Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith with 10 counts including criminal enterprise and forgery.

The criminal complaints were filed Tuesday, charging Smith with running a criminal enterprise, tampering with evidence, embezzlement, forgery, and accessory after the fact.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has been investigating Prosecutor Eric Smith and his department for more than a year over allegations of misusing asset forfeiture funds.

In early 2019, the Macomb County executive raised questions over possible inappropriate use of funds. The Michigan State Police raided Smith's office in April and his Macomb Township home in May last year.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel had requested an audit of the prosecutor's office in January after raising concerns over questionable expenditures.

Then in February, Hackel held a press conference in February questioning some of the expenses. During the meeting, he held up a $600 expenditure from the forfeiture fund that had been used at a charity golf outing.

"This is one of $1.8 million in checks that were written," said Hackel, holding up the check which Smith had signed back in August of 2017.

The Macomb County prosecutor's brother Bob Smith - chairman of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners - attended the outing using money from the forfeiture fund, said Hackel.

After state police raided his office in April, Smith held a press conference saying he'd been transparent and cooperative.

"I recognize that this doesn't look great, but I can tell you this: after six months of hearing all these falsehoods in the press about what we've used this money for, I'm so happy to have impartial investigators in our office, looking through our documents. We gave them a bankers box full of receipts, full of documents, full of explanations on how this money was spent," said Smith.

The forfeiture fund is essentially money that comes from drunk drivers and drug forfeitures - public money.