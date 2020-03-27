Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith surrenders on embezzlement, conspiracy charges

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has turned himself in to Michigan State Police custody, four days after being charged with ten crimes that accuse him of running a criminal enterprise.

Smith walked into the MSP Metro North Post in Oak Park Friday morning to be booked on 10 felonies which include five counts of embezzlement, and single charges of running a criminal enterprise, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit forgery, misconduct in office and accessory after the fact.

Smith was charged Tuesday by Attorney General Dana Nessel after a year-long investigation into allegations of misusing asset forfeiture funds. The forfeiture fund is essentially money that comes from drunk drivers and drug forfeitures - public money.

Forfeiture money should be used for prosecuting crimes or for victims but instead, Nessel says Smith used the money for a personal security system for his house, country club parties, campaign expenses and to buy flowers and make-up for his secretaries.

Three other people were also charged alongside Smith: his former Chief of Staff Benjamin Liston, current Chief of Operations Derek Miller and businessman William Weber.

Liston turned himself in at the same time as Smith.

They're alleged to have embezzled more than $600,000 since 2012.

If convicted, Smith could get up to 20 years in prison.