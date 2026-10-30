The Brief A shooting reported at a Spirit Halloween in Madison Heights has led to multiple people being cuffed on Friday. Two people are in the hospital from injuries suffered during the altercation — one from gunfire and the other from being physically assaulted. Witnesses said multiple shots were fired, causing people to flee the location on John R near 14 Mile.



Police said two people were in the hospital after a shooting at a Spirit Halloween in Madison Heights on Friday afternoon.

One was injured by gunfire and the other was physically wounded after the shooting, Madison Heights police told FOX 2. Witnesses described gunfire ringing out from the entrance of the business just after 2 p.m.

The city says there is no threat to the public.

Photos courtesy of Ashley Griffin.

Spirit Halloween Shooting

What we know:

Sometime after 2 p.m., an altercation broke out between two parties at the Spirit Halloween on John R, south of 14 Mile in Madison Heights.

One person brandished a firearm and shot another person, according to the chief.

The shooter was then injured by family of the victim that was struck. Both were taken to separate hospitals and are now under guard. Their condition is unknown.

Both are in their 20s.

Troy police assisted in the response, as well as Ferndale and Hazel Park police.

What they're saying:

One witness traveled to the business to shop and saw police come to the area while she was in the parking lot.

"We got here and saw the police and I guess there was a shooting that happened," she told FOX 2.

Another witness told FOX 2 she heard multiple shots.

"My boss kicked down the door and we ran out the back. Knew what it was immediately," she said.

A third witness that was in the store at the time said she was in line with her mom when they heard a loud ‘pop.’

"We thought it was a balloon because it's a party store," said Mika WIlson, 21, who heard multiple shots follow. "People started scattering like ants."

Wilson said she ran through the back door of the business.

Madison Heights asks public to avoid area

The city has asked people to avoid the area and obey instruction from law enforcement.

There is no immediate danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.