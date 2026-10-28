Major crash on I-94 in Dearborn shuts down highway, MDOT says
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A serious car crash on I-94 blocked both sides of the highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Serious crash in Dearborn
What we know:
MDOT announced on social media that westbound I-94 would be shut down near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. The department said it was due to a serious crash blocking all of west and eastbound I-94 at Greenfield.
The closure is expected to last a few hours.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
FOX 2 will update this report as we find out more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from MDOT for details in this report.