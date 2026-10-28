Major crash on I-94 in Dearborn shuts down highway, MDOT says

The Brief A serious crash in Dearborn on I-94 left the roadway completely shutdown, MDOT says. At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.



A serious car crash on I-94 blocked both sides of the highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Serious crash in Dearborn

What we know:

MDOT announced on social media that westbound I-94 would be shut down near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. The department said it was due to a serious crash blocking all of west and eastbound I-94 at Greenfield.

The closure is expected to last a few hours.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

FOX 2 will update this report as we find out more.