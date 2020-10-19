Man, 3-year-old hospitalized from mobile home fire that destroyed everything in Clinton Twp

Two people were injured including a 3-year-old in a devastating fire at a mobile home park Monday.

The child and his 20-year-old father are listed in stable condition with nose burns and smoke inhalation. The 3-year-old is being treated at Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan according to the family and fire department.

The fire broke at Windsor Farms Mobile Home Park, on the east side of Gratiot, south of Hall Road in Clinton Township.

The family lost everything in the fire and are pleading for the public's help. The Red Cross is helping, but the family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

The fundraiser was set up by Summer Burge who did it for her mother who she says is now homeless. The family told FOX 2 that what started the fire is unknown at this point.

"Hello Everyone my mother has just lost everything in a house fire. She's in need of any help. She is homeless and lost all her clothes/ everything personal to her and my little sister Morgan lost everything and my brother and nephew were also living in the home so my nephew is out of clothes and everything he needs. My family has been in desperate need of help for a little while now, but this just added to it. Anything will help her get back on her feet with my siblings. I appreciate any help."