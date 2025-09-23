Man accused of assaulting and dragging 11-year-old girl in Monroe County

The Brief A 35-year-old man is charged with assaulting his fiance's daughter. He allegedly assaulted her and dragged the 11-year-old down the street. Sheriff's deputies deployed tasers to subdue the suspect after he refused to let her go.



A Monroe County man was arrested for assault and dragging an 11-year-old girl by the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

The suspect was allegedly dragging the girl and refused to release her when deputies had to deploy tasers to subdue him. After a struggle, he was taken into custody.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment and several counts of resisting and obstructing police. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a Newport residence after a caller reported her fiancé assaulting her 11-year-old daughter.

The suspect dragged the girl from the residence and was walking down the street refusing to release her, with her mother following them while on the phone with a 911 operator.

Police arrived to witness the incident at Cedar Street and Ashlyn Drive with the deputy commanding the suspect to release the girl, although he allegedly refused.

At that time the deputies deployed tasers, the suspect fell down to the ground, freeing the girl from his grasp.

The girl was then safely returned to her mother. Investigators say she suffered minor injuries from the assault and was treated at the scene by medical first responders.

After being taken into custody, the offender was transport to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries stemming from the incident.

Following medical clearance from the hospital, the offender was lodged at the Monroe County Jail without further incident.

