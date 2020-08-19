Man facing 4 first-degree murder charges after cousins found shot to death in home near Sumpter Twp.

article

A 37-year-old man from Kinross, Mich. is facing four first-degree murder charges after a quadruple murder over the weekend in Belleville.

Raymond Bailey has been charged with the murders of sisters Laura Tanner and Sarah Grupa and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson. The four were found shot to death on Saturday, August 15 at a home in the 24900 block of Martinsville Road in Belleville.

Bailey is said to have had a former relationship with victim Laura Tanner and that they were having ongoing problems.

Prosecutors say police were called to the home that afternoon and when they arrived, they saw the four cousins had been shot to death.

Police were on the lookout then for Bailey and thought he may be heading north. Later that same day, Bailey turned himself in at the Bay County Sheriff's Department and was taken into custody. He was later taken into custody by the Sumpter Township Police.

A hospital arraignment is planned, though authorities didn't give any further details.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release that the allegations in this case are "the quintessential example of domestic victimology."

"As a result, four people are now tragically deceased. We clearly understand the social psychology of the domestic violence victim and we strive mightily to support them. So please, if you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the First Step 24 Hour domestic violence hotline at 734-722-6800,” said Prosecutor Worthy.

The cousins' family has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for their funerals.

"While everyone is devastated that someone Laura once loved could take so much away from her family, and from his own in a selfish fit of rage, it's exactly what he promised to do - time and time again," the family wrote on the page. They also urge those in dangerous situations to get help at www.thehotline.org.

If you'd like to make a donation to the family, you can do so via the GoFundMe account here.

Bailey has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm.

Authorities originally said the home was located in Sumpter Township, but now say the home is in nearby Belleville.