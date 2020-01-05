Man found dead after shooting on Detroit's east side

Police were called to the 20000 block of Strasburg where a 45-year-old man was found lying in the grass with a gunshot to his body.

He was sent to the hospital but unfortunately died.

Police say the suspects are two women and one man described as 6’0 tall, medium complexion, with long dreads. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and armed with a gun. There was no description for the women involved.

All suspects fled the location in a dark-colored vehicle possibly a Dodge Charger.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Again this is preliminary information subject to change upon further investigation.

