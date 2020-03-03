Man hit, killed while changing tire on side of I-275

A man was hit and killed early Tuesday morning as he changed his tire on the side of the road along I-275 in Farmington Hills.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on the southbound side of I-275 near Eight Mile, and it appears now the scene actually involves two crashes.

We're told dispatch got a call about a reckless driver around that time and that the driver had crashed into a guard rail.

A short time later, dispatchers were watching an MDOT camera and saw the vehicle get hit by another driver. It appears that's when the driver who was changing his tire was hit.

One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital after crawling out of the vehicle that had rolled over.

Police are investigating the two separate crashes right now.

SB I-275 near M-5 is expected to be closed for several more hours for the investigation.

