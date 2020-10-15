Man killed after being shot multiple times on Conant Street, say Detroit police

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting on Conant Street Thursday afternoon.

A male victim was shot multiple times by an assailant at about 5:30 p.m. in the 19400 block of Conant, near Mackay Street.

Police say the victim was pronounced deceased on scene by medics. The circumstances surrounding this incident are actively being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.