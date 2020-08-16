Man wanted after 4 found shot dead at home in Sumpter Township

article

Sumpter Township Police have released more information about a murder that happened Saturday and have released the name of a man they are looking for who's wanted in connection with multiple deaths.

Police say they're looking for 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey who's wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people.

Police say they responded to a scene with "multiple homicides" Saturday in the 24000 block of Martinsville. Officers found two males and two females, all in their 30s dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives have identified Bailey as the suspect and say he is the ex-boyfriend of one of the women. Police believe Bailey fled north, possibly heading to the Upper Peninsula.

A short time later, detectives were made aware that he had allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and texts.

Detectives were able to begin tracking him as he headed north and found his car abandoned near Bay City.

Advertisement

Sumpter Police worked through the night with authorities in that area to attempt to find him but were not successful. A statewide be-on-the-lookout is active and the search is ongoing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sumpter Township Police Department detective bureau at 734-461-4833, option 4.

Police have not yet released the names of the four victims or any other information about what may have happened.