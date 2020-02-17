Man wanted after armed robbery at Rite Aid in Indepencence Township

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Rite Aid pharmacy in Independence Township over the weekend.

We're told a man came into the store on Clarkston Road just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday and made a purchase.

When the cashier tried to give him change he told her to hand over the money in the register instead and lifted up his coat to indicate he was armed.

The sheriff's office says the man said, "I'll take the money," and then stated, "It's only money." The clerk gave the money in the register and he took off - but not without apologizing first.

Police say as he left the store he said, "I am sorry I have to do this."

No one was hurt.

Police released surveillance video of the robbery in hopes that the suspect will be recognized.

If you know anything about this robbery you're asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, where you'll remain anonymous.