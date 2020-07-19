Man,26, shot in killed inside story after altercation

One person is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday night right before midnight in the 7400 block of West 7 Mile Road.

Detroit Police say during an altercation inside of a store, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim, a 26-year-old man, which caused him to die.

The suspect is being described as a Black man and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. Police say he fled the scene in a light blue Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

