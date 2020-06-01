Mary Sheffield, Royce Da 5'9, Trick Trick speaking at Monday rally following weekend protests

After a weekend of unrest and violence in Detroit, the city council president pro-tem hopes to start the week off in a more peaceful manner.

Councilperson Mary Sheffield plans to speak at a rally outside the Detroit Association of Black Organizations building Monday at 1 p.m.

"Like many people, I'm experiencing a lot of different emotions, but I think it is important we as leaders come together and denounce the violence, denounce the rioting, and the agitators that are coming into the city and taking away from the true essence of the what this movement is about," said Sheffield.

After hundreds of arrests, heavy police presences, and property damage, Sheffield hopes to strike a more peaceful tone during this week's demonstrations, calling for a "need to disrupt" but done in the right way.

"Not allow people to come into the city and cause us to get angry and burn down our own city and go against the Detroit Police Department where I have to say we have a pretty good relationship with DPD in this city," she said.

Unrest that had been bubbling in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the death of George Floyd, ignited in an explosive way across the country as protests turned to rioting in several cities. In Grand Rapids, volunteers spent their weekend mornings cleaning the debris of broken glass and looted stores. In Lansing, protests on the capitol lawn turned destructive late Sunday when protesters smashed windows of the governor's office.

In Detroit, police dressed in heavy equipment and protective gear, launched tear gas at protesters every night of the weekend, including shortly after people refused to vacate the city following a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Sheffield won't be speaking by herself during Monday's event. She'll be joined by several well-known figures from the area, from rappers Royce Da 5'9 and Trick Trick to community activists Rev. Barry Randolph and Taylor Harrell.

The Detroit Association of Black Organizations is located at 12048 Grand River Ave.