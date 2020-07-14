Mask confronation leads to stabbing, man shot and killed by deputy near Lansing

article

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Eaton County, near Lansing, Mich.

Authorities say the shooting happened after the man stabbed another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, and then tried to attack police with the knife when he was pulled over.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in Delta Township about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said.

The 43-year-old, who's from Grand Ledge, died a the hospital in surgery.

MSP says the man had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old man outside the Quality Dairy when he was confronted about not wearing a mask.

Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The older man was in stable condition at a hospital, Oleksyk said.

Police have not yet given the name of the man that was killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report