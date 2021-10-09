MCSO: Deputy dies from injuries, will donate organs after being beaten by suspect

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy has died on Monday following spending some time on life support after being assaulted while taking a suspect with felony warrants into custody on Oct. 9, according to the sheriff's department.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz #S2212. He succumbed to the injuries sustained on Saturday at the hands of a violent predator. Deputy Ruiz proudly served this community with courage and conviction," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. "His loss is a tragedy for our profession and our community. We stand strong with great appreciation for his service & pray for his family during this unimaginable sacrifice & loss. I am committed to pursuing justice for Deputy Ruiz to the fullest extent of the law against. the suspect. Nothing less is acceptable."

Sheriff Penzone said during a news conference Monday that the incident began during the early-morning hours of Oct. 9 when deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, identified as Clinton Robert Hurley.

A short time after, deputies later found Hurley and took him into custody.

Deputy Juan Ruiz transported Hurley to an MCSO substation in Avondale near Van Buren and Dysart Roads, brought him into the holding area, and "as is standard processing protocol, he removed his handcuffs and attempted to put him in one of the holding cells," Sheriff Penzone said.

"It was at that time that he was initially passive resistant and turned on the deputy and the fight ensued," Penzone said.

During the fight, Deputy Ruiz tried to call for backup on his radio, but he was beaten unconscious by Hurley, Penzone said.

Deputy Ruiz was found by another deputy and he was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on life support, surrounded by loved ones. Sheriff Penzone said Deputy Ruiz never regained consciousness and his organs will be donated. He was a three-year veteran of the department.

Following the assault on Deputy Ruiz, MCSO said Hurley stole his police SUV, fled the scene and then carjacked another person.

Hurley was found hours later after being involved in a shootout with a homeowner in Tonopah when he was struck by a bullet. The homeowner was someone he knew and they reportedly had a history of conflict.

Hurley was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Sheriff Penzone. He had been released from the Dept. of Corrections last December and had been in custody for sexual offenses against children.

"During a time when men and women in law enforcement face scrutiny, sometimes demonization, or expected to be perfect and underappreciated – but a scumbag piece of (expletive) out of the Department of Corrections can put him on life support when he comes to work every day in uniform to keep this community safe," Penzone said.

"So now the question is, what is this community willing to do to make sure that this suspect goes back to prison or somewhere else for the actions against this deputy?" he added. "Because this is not a singular issue."

MCSO said they are still searching for a vehicle that was stolen by Hurley as he fled from authorities – a 2016 gray Kia Optima with a California license plate 7TLd075.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 602-876-1011 and reference report #IR21-029346.

