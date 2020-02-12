Metro Detroit school closings for Tuesday, February 18

Tuesday morning, we woke up to a bit of snow on the roads which caused some slick spots throughout Detroit and Southeast michigan.

The snow started falling around 9 p.m. Monday and delivered an inch or two to most of us. But the roads are slick and that's led to dozens of districts cancelling school for the day. The good news is we do warm up with temps pushing 40!

