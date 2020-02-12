Metro Detroit school closings for Wednesday, February 26

Tuesday night could bring half of a foot of snow to some places in mid and Southeast Michigan - but it could also bring barely two inches to others. Either way, this system will likely cause some school cancelations Monday morning.

The tricky winter weather will move in Tuesday through Thursday, with snow accumulation starting Tuesday night. As of Monday, it looks like Lansing and Flint will get the 6 inches of snow, with Pontiac and Howell getting 4 to 5 inches while Detroit may not even see 3 inches of snow. The system could still push south, bringing that heavy snow to the Metro Detroit area.

