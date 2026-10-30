Metro Detroit weather: Clear and dry Halloween, clocks fall back Sunday

We’ll wind down the week on a much cooler note, struggling to get back to 60° this afternoon. At least we’ll have plenty of sun to counter the cool.

Rain tries to spread in Saturday but fades away, leaving us with a dry Halloween. Check out future radar offering a dry look for trick-or-treating.

We’ll get an extra hour of sleep heading into Sunday as the clocks fall back.

Sunday’s sunrise is around 7:30 a.m., with sunset around 5:30 p.m.

We still lose about 80 minutes of daylight between now and the solstice, by the way, so buckle up.

Temps climb next week, making for a warm Election Day. For now, it looks more dry than not, with rain returning Wednesday and Thursday.