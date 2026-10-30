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Metro Detroit weather: Clear and dry Halloween, clocks fall back Sunday

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published October 30, 2026 7:56 AM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 7:56 AM EDT
Mild and dry Halloween expected for Saturday
Mild and dry Halloween expected for Saturday

Mild and dry Halloween expected for Saturday

Alan Longstreet has the forecast.

FOX 2 - We’ll wind down the week on a much cooler note, struggling to get back to 60° this afternoon. At least we’ll have plenty of sun to counter the cool. 

Rain tries to spread in Saturday but fades away, leaving us with a dry Halloween. Check out future radar offering a dry look for trick-or-treating. 

We’ll get an extra hour of sleep heading into Sunday as the clocks fall back. 

Sunday’s sunrise is around 7:30 a.m., with sunset around 5:30 p.m. 

We still lose about 80 minutes of daylight between now and the solstice, by the way, so buckle up. 

Temps climb next week, making for a warm Election Day. For now, it looks more dry than not, with rain returning Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Forecast