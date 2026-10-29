Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain, chance of storms Thursday

Today will be our 10th 70-degree day of the month, which isn’t far from normal.

Timeline:

But looking at October overall, we’ll wind up near the top 10 warmest on record. And today, we toss in some rain!

Scattered rain spreads in this afternoon and could become fairly widespread, though it won’t amount to much.

Rain free weather returns Friday and lasts through the weekend.

Trick or treat will be dry and cool, but temps climb right back into the 60s Sunday and stay there through the middle of next week.



