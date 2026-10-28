Metro Detroit weather: Warm for Wednesday, shower chance Thursday

Clouds turn to sun today, with another warm-up on the way as we wind up around 70 degrees this afternoon.

Timeline:

That makes it our ninth 70 degree day of the month.

We’ll do it again tomorrow but toss in some wet weather. Scattered showers Thursday afternoon will be hit or miss.

Totals will be minimal, with many spots picking up a tenth of an inch or less, while a few could reach 0.25 of an inch.

Temps dip behind the rain, but we’ll still salvage a decent weekend. Trick or treat looks cool but dry and we’ve certainly seen worse.

The 60s hang on through the middle of next week before a late week dip knocks our temps down.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longsteet.

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