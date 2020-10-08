Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking at 3 p.m. after FBI thwarts plot to kidnap her, arrests 6

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a news conference Thursday to speak after the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap her before the November election and arrested six individuals.

The press conference is at 3 p.m.

Through a combination of sources in a Michigan militia group and undercover federal agents, authorities were tracking a group's plot all summer long to kidnap Whitmer and "try" her for "treason" before the upcoming election in November.

The group talked through encrypted chat rooms and met in Ohio, Wisconsin and even in a secret underground room in Grand Rapids. At these meetings, the FBI said the group participated in firearm trainings and tactical drills and also built IEDs. During one meeting the group even set one off one of the IED after surrounding it by human silhouette targets, the FBI said.

After months of theorizing, the group came up with a plan to blow up an overpass near Gov. Whitmer's vacation house to distract police and go kidnap her, the FBI said.

The group also made a plan with an undercover agent to buy bomb supplies for $4,000. An Oct. 7 meeting was scheduled to make the purchase on Oct. 7.

On Thursday, Oct. 8 authorities executed a number of search warrants in cities all across the state of Michigan related to the case. Search warrants were executed in Grand Rapids, Hartland, Luther, Canton, Orion Township, Waterford, Belleville, Milford, Cadillac, Shelbyville, Plainwell, Zeeland, Munith, Ovid, Kalamazoo, Charlotte, Clarkston, Sterling Heights and Shelby Township, Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel said at a news conference.

During that news conference, Nessel also announced separately that seven other men were facing state felony charges relating to the case.

More than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials were involved in putting an end to the plot, including experts from outside Michigan.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, issued the following statement:

“A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn the actions of the group of individuals that plotted against Governor Whitmer and state government. These people are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Citizens who care about government show their passion by voting. Only terrorists resort to violence.We extend our gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement for their work to thwart this plan and reach a safe conclusion. The Governor and her family are in our thoughts in prayers,” said Shirkey.