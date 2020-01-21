Mich. senator to file sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Lucido: report

A Michigan senator is planning to file a sexual harassment complaint against fellow senator Pete Lucido, according to a published report from Crain's Detroit.

The report says Sen. Mallory McMorrow plans to file the complaint Tuesday over an incident that happened just days after she was elected in November 2018.

McMorrow told Crain's that she met Lucido at a senator orientation, and that Lucido made a remark suggesting she had defeated the incumbent based on her looks while he held his hand on her lower back.

"He asked where I was from," McMorrow said. "I said, 'Royal Oak.' He asked who I ran against. And I said, 'I beat Marty Knollenberg.' At which point he looked me up and down, raised his eyebrows and said, 'I can see why,'" the report states.

Throughout the exchange, McMorrow said Lucido's hand was resting on her lower back.

"I remember it being a very close-talk conversation because I couldn't back up," she told Crain's Detroit.

Crain's Detroit reported that Lucido called the allegation "completely untrue."

Advertisement

You can read the report online here.

This allegation comes just days after a Michigan female reporter alleged Sen. Lucido made a sexually inappropriate comment to her. Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue claimed he said a group of high school boys could "have a lot of fun" with her.

Sen. Lucido has said that comment was misinterpreted and that the reporter "misquoted" him.

McMorrow told Crain's Detroit she decided to make her allegation public after reading Donahue's report.

FOX 2 has placed a call to McMorrow's office and is waiting for a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.