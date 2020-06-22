Michigan AG to request courts shut down Line 5 after reported damage last week, sources say

Michigan's Attorney General is expected to request the courts shut down the Line 5 pipeline that stretches beneath the Straits of Mackinac after damage had been reported to part of the pipe last week.

Enbridge Energy, the company that owns the gas pipeline that stretches from Ontario, Canada to Wisconsin, decided to allow the west leg to continue operating after concluding problems with anchors holding down the structure's pipeline wasn't an issue.

Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Tim Skubick that Attorney General Dana Nessel would request a temporary restraining order from the courts to turn off the line and allow more time for a state review.

Last Thursday, the company said during seasonal maintenance that officials had discovered an anchor support holding down the west side of the pipeline had shifted, prompting the company to notify state officials and shut down the line. The news prompted calls from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Nessel, and environmental advocates to close the pipeline.

In a statement issued last week, Whitmer said the information reported by the company "leaves many unanswered questions as to the cause of the damage."

“That’s why I am requesting Enbridge turn over to the State of Michigan all relevant information about this most recent damage and provide affirmative evidence that establishes the integrity of the pipeline," said the governor.

The damage to the pipeline did not result in a spill. However, it's the potential for a disaster like that to happen that drove much of the discussion in recent years.

Line 5 has been a controversial subject for many public officials and environmentalists in Michigan. Its ambiguous future at the time of the last gubernatorial election was of much debate during the midterms.

"How many close calls do there need to be before the threat of Line 5 is removed from the Straits of Mackinac?" said Sean Hammond, Policy Director at Michigan Environmental Council. "The fact that this damage was only discovered due to seasonal maintenance, shows once again that Enbridge cannot be trusted to monitor the line and protect our Great Lakes."

The natural gas and oil pipeline features two legs, and east and west line, that runs parallel to each other across the lakebed. According to a statement from Enbridge posted over the weekend, an inspection from a Remote Operated Vehicle concluded it was safe to reopen the west leg on Saturday, determining there was no damage done to it.

"The issue with the screw anchor assembly observed on Thursday is isolated to the east leg which we will continue to investigate and evaluate over the weekend. As we have verified that the west leg is not affected, we resumed normal operations on that line today at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The east leg will remain shut down. Our federal regulator, PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration), has no objections to this plan."

Whitmer said the decision to keep the west leg open left her "taken aback."

On May 27, the company noted a coating issue that resulted in segments of the east leg of Line 5 requiring maintenance to "bare metal spots" along the pipe.