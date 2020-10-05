Michigan announces 1,197 cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths Thursday

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 1,197 more cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths linked to the virus, 20 of which were part of vital records review.

Michigan is now reporting a total of 132,039 confirmed cases and 6,869 deaths that are linked to the virus since the outbreak started in March. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

Tracking Michigan's coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities

In the latest coronavirus news in Michigan, on Friday the Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling that many of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders regarding COVID-19 safety are not legal. The stunning ruling said she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn't apply. You can read more about that here.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer is asking for clarification on when their ruling went into effect, saying if it is immediately that 830,000 Michiganders could lose unemployment benefits. She says critical measures meant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus would also immediately lapse.

Meanwhile, the health departments in Michigan's second-and seventh-largest counties issued orders requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.

Advertisement

Oakland County officials acted late Saturday, hours following a Republican legislative leader's declaration that he opposes continuing the Democratic governor's statewide mask requirement. Ingham County - home to Lansing - followed Sunday and also limited gathering sizes, restaurant capacity and mandated employee health screenings.

Other local health departments could follow suit with similar restrictions.

OUTBREAKS

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS