Michigan announces 1,095 cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths Friday
(FOX 2) - On Thursday, October 8, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 1,095 more cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths linked to the virus.
Michigan is now reporting a total of 133,134 confirmed cases and 6,876 deaths that are linked to the virus since the outbreak started in March. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.
Tracking Michigan's coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities
In the latest coronavirus news in Michigan, on Friday the Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling that many of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders regarding COVID-19 safety are not legal. The stunning ruling said she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn't apply. You can read more about that here.
Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer is asking for clarification on when their ruling went into effect, saying if it is immediately that 830,000 Michiganders could lose unemployment benefits. She says critical measures meant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus would also immediately lapse.
Meanwhile, the health departments in Michigan's second-and seventh-largest counties issued orders requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.
Advertisement
Oakland County officials acted late Saturday, hours following a Republican legislative leader's declaration that he opposes continuing the Democratic governor's statewide mask requirement. Ingham County - home to Lansing - followed Sunday and also limited gathering sizes, restaurant capacity and mandated employee health screenings.
Other local health departments could follow suit with similar restrictions.
OUTBREAKS
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.
Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.
You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.
CONTACT TRACING
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Thursday, October 8 - 1,197 cases, 22 deaths (20 identified through vital records review)
- Wednesday, October 7 - 1,016 cases, 9 deaths
- Tuesday, October 6 - 908 cases, 22 deaths (7 identified through vital records review)
- Monday, October 5 - 1,407 cases, 15 deaths
- Saturday, October 3 - 1,158 cases, 13 deaths
- Friday, October 2 - 780 cases, 7 deaths
- Wednesday, September 30 - 1,054 cases, 11 deaths
- Tuesday, September 29 - 898 cases, 20 deaths (4 identified through vital records review)
- Monday, September 28 - 1,308 cases, 8 deaths announced over two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 26 - 901 cases, 15 deaths (includes 11 identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, September 25 - 929 cases, 8 deaths
- Thursday, September 24 - 982 cases, 8 deaths (includes 6 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Wednesday, September 23 - 705 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, September 22 - 504 cases, 15 deaths (includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Monday, September 21 - 1,536 cases, 12 deaths announced in the past two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 19 - 483 cases, 15 deaths (includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, September 18 - 695 cases, 6 deaths
- Thursday, September 17 - 829 cases, 9 deaths (including 5 from vital review)
- Wednesday, September 16 - 680 cases, 11 deaths (including 5 from vital records review)
- Tuesday, September 15 - 571 cases, 11 deaths (including 5 from vital records review)
- Monday, September 14 - 1,088 cases, 10 deaths announced in the past two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 12 - 692 cases, 13 deaths (all identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, September 11 - 1,313 cases, 9 deaths
- Thursday, September 10 - 924 cases, 17 deaths (9 identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, September 9 - 783 cases 13 additional deaths.
- Tuesday, September 8 - 441, cases, 1 death
- Monday, September 7 - 1,156 cases, four deaths announced in the past two days as the state has stopped reporting cases on Sunday
- Saturday, September 5 - 838 cases, 8 new deaths (3 identified during a vital records review)