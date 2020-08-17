Michigan announces 465 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on Monday
(FOX 2) - On Monday, August 17, 2020 the state of Michigan announced 465 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the virus.
According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 93,185 and 6,325 deaths linked to the virus. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.
This week many schools are now deciding on their return to learning plans. You can see which districts have made their decisions thus far here.
On Friday, August 13 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with the latest on the state's response to COVID-19. A new initiative to provide 4 million masks to the most vulnerable Michiganders was announced.
The state's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also gave more context to the COVID-19 case numbers during the news conference.
Dr. Khaldun said Michigan saw a record in the past week, with 38,000 tests conducted in just one day. We are continuing to see a low level of deaths, which she said is a good sign.
Advertisement
"It's also important to note we're not only looking at one day of cases that are reported but trends over time. That's very important," she said.
Overall, Dr. Khaldun said Michigan's percent positive rate is continuing to decrease. She said right now it's at about 3.2%, down from prior weeks' of 3.4% and 3.7%. But she said the percent positive rate and cases per million people per day are varying greatly by region.
DETROIT REGION
Dr. Khaldun said the Detroit region is seeing about 50 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of about 4.1%. But then she took time to break out certain areas in the Detroit metro region, as case rates are varying.
She said Detroit is seeing the lowest cases, at about 26 cases per million people per day with a 2.6% positive rate. Wayne, Monroe and Oakland counties all have over 40 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate over 4%. And Macomb County has the highest cases - 82 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 7.4%. Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening.
This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 14, 2020.
SAGINAW REGION
Similar to the Detroit region, Dr. Khaldun said the Saginaw region is seeing 50 cases per million people per day but with a percent positive rate of 3.7%.
This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 14, 2020.
GRAND RAPIDS, KALAMAZOO AND UPPER PENINSULA REGIONS
Dr. Khaldun said these regions are at 30-40 cases per million people per day and have seen declining rates for the past 1-3 weeks with a percent positive rate just under 3%.
This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 14, 2020.
JACKSON REGION
Dr. Khaldun said the Jackson region has just under 30 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate just above 2%.
This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 14, 2020.
LANSING AND TRAVERSE CITY REGION
The Lansing and Traverse City regions are both under 20 cases per million people per day with percent positivity rates under 2%.
This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 14, 2020.
CONTACT TRACING
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
NEW DAILY COVID-19 REPORTS AND DEATHS IN JULY
- Sunday, August 16 - 565 cases and six deaths
- Saturday, August 15 - 1,015 cases and 18 deaths, (14 from vital records review)
- Friday, August 14 - 748 cases and 11 deaths
- Thursday, August 13 - 1,121 cases and 16 deaths
- Wednesday, August 12 - 517 cases, nine deaths
- Tuesday, August 11 - 796 cases, seven deaths (two from vital records review)
- Monday, August 10 - 557 cases, eight deaths
- Sunday, August 9 - 514 cases, two deaths (The cumulative death total was been reduced by one today. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions.)
- Saturday, August 8 - 698 cases, three deaths
- Friday, August 7 - 762 cases, 0 deaths
- Thursday, August 6 - 722 cases, 26 deaths (17 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, August 5 - 657 cases, two deaths
- Tuesday, August 4 - 664 cases, eight deaths (five identified during a vital records review)
- Monday, August 3 - 604 cases, six deaths
- Sunday, August 2 - 426 cases, zero deaths
- Saturday, August 1 - 735 cases, seven deaths (4 identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, July 31 - 734 cases, eight deaths
- Thursday, July 30 - 715 case, 19 deaths (14 identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, July 29 - 996 new cases (increases was part of backlog in data), two deaths
- Tuesday, July 28 - 669 new cases, 16 deaths (11 identified during a vital records review)
- Monday, July 27 - 488 new cases, five deaths
- Sunday, July 26 - 1,041 cases (increases was part of backlog in data), zero deaths
- Saturday, July 25 - 437 cases, 14 deaths (eight were identified during a vital records review), 54,502 total recoveries
- Friday, July 24 - 594 cases, three deaths
- Thursday, July 23 - 699 cases, seven deaths (six were identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, July 22 - 523 cases, six deaths
- Tuesday, July 21 - 573 cases, nine deaths (four were identified during a vital records review)
- Monday, July 20 - 489 cases, seven deaths
- Sunday, July 19 - 483 cases, two deaths
- Saturday, July 18 - 678 cases, nine deaths
- Friday, July 17 - 660 cases, seven deaths
- Thursday, July 16 - 645 cases, 16 deaths (13 were identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, July 15 - 891 cases, four deaths
- Tuesday, July 14 - 584 cases, six deaths
- Monday, July 13 - 384 cases, seven deaths