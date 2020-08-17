Michigan announces 465 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on Monday

On Monday, August 17, 2020 the state of Michigan announced 465 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the virus.

According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 93,185 and 6,325 deaths linked to the virus. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

This week many schools are now deciding on their return to learning plans. You can see which districts have made their decisions thus far here.

On Friday, August 13 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with the latest on the state's response to COVID-19. A new initiative to provide 4 million masks to the most vulnerable Michiganders was announced.

The state's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also gave more context to the COVID-19 case numbers during the news conference.

Dr. Khaldun said Michigan saw a record in the past week, with 38,000 tests conducted in just one day. We are continuing to see a low level of deaths, which she said is a good sign.

"It's also important to note we're not only looking at one day of cases that are reported but trends over time. That's very important," she said.

Overall, Dr. Khaldun said Michigan's percent positive rate is continuing to decrease. She said right now it's at about 3.2%, down from prior weeks' of 3.4% and 3.7%. But she said the percent positive rate and cases per million people per day are varying greatly by region.

DETROIT REGION

Dr. Khaldun said the Detroit region is seeing about 50 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of about 4.1%. But then she took time to break out certain areas in the Detroit metro region, as case rates are varying.

She said Detroit is seeing the lowest cases, at about 26 cases per million people per day with a 2.6% positive rate. Wayne, Monroe and Oakland counties all have over 40 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate over 4%. And Macomb County has the highest cases - 82 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 7.4%. Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening.

SAGINAW REGION

Similar to the Detroit region, Dr. Khaldun said the Saginaw region is seeing 50 cases per million people per day but with a percent positive rate of 3.7%.

GRAND RAPIDS, KALAMAZOO AND UPPER PENINSULA REGIONS

Dr. Khaldun said these regions are at 30-40 cases per million people per day and have seen declining rates for the past 1-3 weeks with a percent positive rate just under 3%.

JACKSON REGION

Dr. Khaldun said the Jackson region has just under 30 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate just above 2%.

LANSING AND TRAVERSE CITY REGION

The Lansing and Traverse City regions are both under 20 cases per million people per day with percent positivity rates under 2%.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

