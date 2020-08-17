Michigan announces 616 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on Wednesday

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020 the state of Michigan announced 616 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 94,278 and 6,349 deaths linked to the virus. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

On Wednesday, August 19 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference in which she announced $65 million in CARES Act funding for Michigan schools. Many schools are now deciding on their return to learning plans. You can see which districts have made their decisions thus far here.

The first decision from a big university in the state has also come down, with Michigan State University announcing it's going remote for the fall semester.

The state's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also gave more context to the COVID-19 case numbers during the news conference.

CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY

As in previous weeks, Dr. Khaldun highlighted the different regions in Michigan and where each is at in terms of cases.

The Detroit region has the highest case rate, 61 cases per million people per day. But as she mentioned last week, the case rate is largely driven by counties outside of Detroit. Last week she said Wayne, Monroe and Oakland counties had over 40 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate over 4%. And Macomb County had the highest - 82 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 7.4%. Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening.

The Saginaw region is at 54 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight increase over the past week.

The Kalamazoo region is at about 50 cases per million people per daY and has been declining over the past two weeks.

The Upper Peninsula is at 47 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight decrease over the past week.

The Grand Rapids region is at 34 cases per million people per day with a slight decrease over the past two weeks.

The Traverse City, Jackson and Lansing regions are at 20-30 cases per million people per day, with the Jackson and Lansing regions seeing decreases over the past 2-3 weeks. Traverse City has seen a slight increase.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 8/19 news conference

TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE

Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun says the 7-day average for testing in Michigan right now is 28,000 tests per day, which means over 2% of Michigan's population is being tested per week, which is the goal.

She said the percent positive overall in Michigan right now is at 3.3%.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS