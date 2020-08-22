Michigan announces 953 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 11 deaths
MICHIGAN - On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 953 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths linked to the virus. The deaths announced today include 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 95,024 and 6,389 deaths linked to the virus. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.
In the latest COVID-19 news in Michigan, on Friday, an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits was approved by the government. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference on Wednesday, August 19 in which she announced $65 million in CARES Act funds was going to some school districts.
Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also spoke at the news conference and gave context to the state of the pandemic in Michigan right now.
CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY
As in previous weeks, Dr. Khaldun highlighted the different regions in Michigan and where each is at in terms of cases.
The Detroit region has the highest case rate, 61 cases per million people per day. But as she mentioned last week, the case rate is largely driven by counties outside of Detroit. Last week she said Wayne, Monroe and Oakland counties had over 40 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate over 4%. And Macomb County had the highest - 82 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 7.4%. Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening.
The Saginaw region is at 54 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight increase over the past week.
The Kalamazoo region is at about 50 cases per million people per day and has been declining over the past two weeks.
The Upper Peninsula is at 47 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight decrease over the past week.
The Grand Rapids region is at 34 cases per million people per day with a slight decrease over the past two weeks.
The Traverse City, Jackson and Lansing regions are at 20-30 cases per million people per day, with the Jackson and Lansing regions seeing decreases over the past 2-3 weeks. Traverse City has seen a slight increase.
Information from Gov. Whitmer's 8/19 news conference
TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE
Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun says the 7-day average for testing in Michigan right now is 28,000 tests per day, which means over 2% of Michigan's population is being tested per week, which is the goal.
She said the percent positive overall in Michigan right now is at 3.3%.
Information from Gov. Whitmer's 8/19 news conference
CONTACT TRACING
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
Friday, August 21 - 374 cases, 10 deaths (cases announced three hours later than normal, is less than expected due to a recent issue with the reporting of electronic lab results)
- Thursday, August 20 - 419 cases, 19 deaths (11 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, August 19 - 616 cases and 9 deaths
- Tuesday, August 18 - 477 cases and 15 deaths (7 from vital records review)
- Monday, August 17 - 465 cases and one death
- Sunday, August 16 - 565 cases and six deaths
- Saturday, August 15 - 1,015 cases and 18 deaths (14 from vital records review)
- Friday, August 14 - 748 cases and 11 deaths
- Thursday, August 13 - 1,121 cases and 16 deaths
- Wednesday, August 12 - 517 cases, nine deaths
- Tuesday, August 11 - 796 cases, seven deaths (two from vital records review)
- Monday, August 10 - 557 cases, eight deaths
- Sunday, August 9 - 514 cases, two deaths (The cumulative death total was been reduced by one today. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions.)
- Saturday, August 8 - 698 cases, three deaths
- Friday, August 7 - 762 cases, 0 deaths
- Thursday, August 6 - 722 cases, 26 deaths (17 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, August 5 - 657 cases, two deaths
- Tuesday, August 4 - 664 cases, eight deaths (five identified during a vital records review)
- Monday, August 3 - 604 cases, six deaths
- Sunday, August 2 - 426 cases, zero deaths
- Saturday, August 1 - 735 cases, seven deaths (4 identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, July 31 - 734 cases, eight deaths
- Thursday, July 30 - 715 case, 19 deaths (14 identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, July 29 - 996 new cases (increases was part of backlog in data), two deaths
- Tuesday, July 28 - 669 new cases, 16 deaths (11 identified during a vital records review)
- Monday, July 27 - 488 new cases, five deaths
- Sunday, July 26 - 1,041 cases (increases was part of backlog in data), zero deaths
- Saturday, July 25 - 437 cases, 14 deaths (eight were identified during a vital records review), 54,502 total recoveries
- Friday, July 24 - 594 cases, three deaths
- Thursday, July 23 - 699 cases, seven deaths (six were identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, July 22 - 523 cases, six deaths
- Tuesday, July 21 - 573 cases, nine deaths (four were identified during a vital records review)
- Monday, July 20 - 489 cases, seven deaths
- Sunday, July 19 - 483 cases, two deaths
- Saturday, July 18 - 678 cases, nine deaths
- Friday, July 17 - 660 cases, seven deaths
- Thursday, July 16 - 645 cases, 16 deaths (13 were identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, July 15 - 891 cases, four deaths
