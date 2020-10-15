Michigan attorney general's office says 14th person charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

article

Michigan's attorney general's office is reporting another person has been charged in the plot to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer.

According to Ryan Jarvi, a spokesperson for AG Dana Nessel, a 14th person was arrested for the plot to kidnap the governor but would not provide further details if the suspect is in state or federal custody. More details about the suspect's connection or charges were not released.

It's not known if the suspect will face federal or state charges, however, Nessel has announced all state-related charges to this point in the investigation.

RELATED: Friend of Michigan militia brothers charged in Whitmer plot says they won't get a fair trial

A total of 13 people were arrested last week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are charged with federal crimes in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Advertisement

Shortly after those six were announced, Nessel announced seven additional men were charged: Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico, and Joseph Morrison.

During a hearing in a Grand Rapids federal court to review the evidence against the five Michigan defendants, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ordered Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta to be held without bond until the trial.

She said she would rule at a later date on the bond status of the other two Michigan men, Adam Fox and Ty Garbin. A sixth defendant from Delaware, Barry Croft, was ordered Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan to face the charges.

Berens' ruling came after a day-long hearing in which FBI agent Richard Trask revealed new details about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, before Election Day.

Through a combination of sources in a Michigan militia group and undercover federal agents, authorities were tracking a group's plot all summer long to kidnap Whitmer and "try" her for "treason" before the upcoming election in November.

The group talked through encrypted chat rooms and met in Ohio, Wisconsin and even in a secret underground room in Grand Rapids. At these meetings, the FBI said the group participated in firearm trainings and tactical drills and also built IEDs. During one meeting the group even set one off one of the IED after surrounding it by human silhouette targets, the FBI said.

After months of theorizing, the group came up with a plan to blow up an overpass near Gov. Whitmer's vacation house to distract police and go kidnap her, the FBI said.

The group also made a plan with an undercover agent to buy bomb supplies for $4,000. An Oct. 7 meeting was scheduled to make the purchase on Oct. 7.

You can read more details from the case here.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.